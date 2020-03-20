COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse Chronicles

World News View all
This interview was conducted by Collapse Chronicles host Sam Mitchell. Sam Mitchell: Gilbert, is COVID-19 the trigger for the global collapse of global industrial…
The first infection by the agent of COVID-19, variously called 2019-nCoV or SARS-CoV-2, probably happened around December 12, 2019, based on the interviews in…
Pathogenic RNA viruses began to prey in earnest on humans around the time of our industrial revolution. As the human population exploded and then…
It was dusk. Out of a cave, black clouds of bats were coming out: thick. The fading sun skipped on their velvety wings. It…
The sophistication of our technological tools, with causality levels proper of the current interplanetary biocapitalism, have shot out the formation of new multicausal contexts,…
U.S. News View all
The first infection by the agent of COVID-19, variously called 2019-nCoV or SARS-CoV-2, probably happened around December 12, 2019, based on the interviews…
Pathogenic RNA viruses began to prey in earnest on humans around the time of our industrial revolution. As the human population exploded and…
It was dusk. Out of a cave, black clouds of bats were coming out: thick. The fading sun skipped on their velvety wings.…
Politics View all
This interview was conducted by Collapse Chronicles host Sam Mitchell. Sam Mitchell: Gilbert, is COVID-19 the trigger for the global collapse of global industrial civilization? Why or why…
It was dusk. Out of a cave, black clouds of bats were coming out: thick. The fading sun skipped on their velvety wings. It was beautiful. The bats…
The flow of knowledge and information is commonly considered the main vector of humanity’s progress through history. One would think that in our era, which is rightly called…
In India, elections are around the corner. This is when voters take stock of the things done in their names and elect a government. Modi’s performance in the…
Imperial logic I: External crises distract from internal ones Empires with internal problems tend to create external crises to distract the public opinion and unite their political and…
The European Union is under numerous existential threats. On one hand, there are the internal threats, with the rise to power of the so-called nationalist-populist eurosceptics — who…
It is everywhere. In a few years, it has metastasized like a cancer, on all continents. Its fervent proponents and ill-informed supporters call it populism or nationalism. In the…
Videos View all
Preview of a riveting podcast interview of News Junkie Post Co-Editor in Chief, Dady Chery, by Catherine Austin Fitts about Haiti’s revolutionary history, from 1791…
Business View all
This interview was conducted by Collapse Chronicles host Sam Mitchell. Sam Mitchell: Gilbert, is COVID-19 the trigger for the global collapse of global industrial civilization? Why or why…
Last year, just a few days before the dreaded November 8, the day on which Modi’s decree on demonetization came into effect, I was so tired and exhausted…
Crown Prince Mohamed bin-Salman is such a darling of the global mainstream media that many call him, affectionately, by his initials MBS. The new strongman of the Kingdom has…
Opinion View all
Unless one lives in the alternate reality of religious beliefs, it has become impossible to deny and ignore a simple fact: very soon, perhaps within…
Analysis View all
This interview was conducted by Collapse Chronicles host Sam Mitchell. Sam Mitchell: Gilbert, is COVID-19 the…
Environment View all
The first infection by the agent of COVID-19, variously called 2019-nCoV or SARS-CoV-2, probably happened around…
Social trends View all
The flow of knowledge and information is commonly considered the main vector of humanity’s progress through…
History View all
Pathogenic RNA viruses began to prey in earnest on humans around the time of our industrial…