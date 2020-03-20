World News View all

Like Us!

Follow Us!

U.S. News View all

COVID-19: Diagnostics, Hydroxychloroquine, Plasma, Short and Long-Term Solutions

The first infection by the agent of COVID-19, variously called 2019-nCoV or SARS-CoV-2, probably happened around December 12, 2019, based on the interviews…

March 19, 2020Comments Off on COVID-19: Diagnostics, Hydroxychloroquine, Plasma, Short and Long-Term SolutionsRead More

COVID-19: Background Science to Understand the Pandemic

COVID-19: Background Science to Understand the Pandemic

Pathogenic RNA viruses began to prey in earnest on humans around the time of our industrial revolution. As the human population exploded and…

March 17, 2020Comments Off on COVID-19: Background Science to Understand the PandemicRead More

Life in the Time of COVID-19: Revenge of the Bat

Life in the Time of COVID-19: Revenge of the Bat

It was dusk. Out of a cave, black clouds of bats were coming out: thick. The fading sun skipped on their velvety wings.…

March 15, 2020Comments Off on Life in the Time of COVID-19: Revenge of the BatRead More

Politics View all

COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse Chronicles

COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse Chronicles

This interview was conducted by Collapse Chronicles host Sam Mitchell. Sam Mitchell: Gilbert, is COVID-19 the trigger for the global collapse of global industrial civilization? Why or why…

March 20, 2020Comments Off on COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse ChroniclesRead More

Life in the Time of COVID-19: Revenge of the Bat

Life in the Time of COVID-19: Revenge of the Bat

It was dusk. Out of a cave, black clouds of bats were coming out: thick. The fading sun skipped on their velvety wings. It was beautiful. The bats…

March 15, 2020Comments Off on Life in the Time of COVID-19: Revenge of the BatRead More

The Surrealism of the Information War

The Surrealism of the Information War

The flow of knowledge and information is commonly considered the main vector of humanity’s progress through history. One would think that in our era, which is rightly called…

March 16, 2019Comments Off on The Surrealism of the Information WarRead More

India: Noise of War in the Time of Elections

India: Noise of War in the Time of Elections

In India, elections are around the corner. This is when voters take stock of the things done in their names and elect a government. Modi’s performance in the…

March 13, 2019Comments Off on India: Noise of War in the Time of ElectionsRead More

Can Maduro Emulate Castro and Assad to Keep NATO’s Imperialist Hands Off Venezuela?

Can Maduro Emulate Castro and Assad to Keep NATO’s Imperialist Hands Off Venezuela?

Imperial logic I: External crises distract from internal ones Empires with internal problems tend to create external crises to distract the public opinion and unite their political and…

February 16, 2019Comments Off on Can Maduro Emulate Castro and Assad to Keep NATO’s Imperialist Hands Off Venezuela?Read More

Neofascist Push for Europe’s Implosion Is Not in EU Members National Interest

Neofascist Push for Europe’s Implosion Is Not in EU Members National Interest

The European Union is under numerous existential threats. On one hand, there are the internal threats, with the rise to power of the so-called nationalist-populist eurosceptics — who…

January 14, 2019Comments Off on Neofascist Push for Europe’s Implosion Is Not in EU Members National InterestRead More

The Global Rise of Fascism: Capitalism End Game?

The Global Rise of Fascism: Capitalism End Game?

It is everywhere. In a few years, it has metastasized like a cancer, on all continents. Its fervent proponents and ill-informed supporters call it populism or nationalism. In the…

November 5, 2018Comments Off on The Global Rise of Fascism: Capitalism End Game?Read More

More on Politics

Heritage Foundation in Shadow of Haiti’s PetroCaribe Protests?

Welcome to Hell for Capitalists Who Wreck and Exploit

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar: Middle East Controlled-Demolition Plan?

Videos View all

Dady Chery Discusses Haiti on the Solari Report

Dady Chery Discusses Haiti on the Solari Report

Preview of a riveting podcast interview of News Junkie Post Co-Editor in Chief, Dady Chery, by Catherine Austin Fitts about Haiti’s revolutionary history, from 1791…

July 19, 20161 CommentRead More

Occupy Wall Street Photojournal: Come to Manhattan!

Ralph Nader “This Is A Two Party Dictatorship Unless You’re A Billionaire!”

History Is Knocking: Join the October 2011 Coalition

Anonymous: Bigger, More Contentious, More Chaotic… but Better?

America Salutes Bin Laden’s Assassins

Business View all

COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse Chronicles

COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse Chronicles

This interview was conducted by Collapse Chronicles host Sam Mitchell. Sam Mitchell: Gilbert, is COVID-19 the trigger for the global collapse of global industrial civilization? Why or why…

March 20, 2020Comments Off on COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse ChroniclesRead More

One Year of Demonetization’s Failure in India

One Year of Demonetization’s Failure in India

Last year, just a few days before the dreaded November 8, the day on which Modi’s decree on demonetization came into effect, I was so tired and exhausted…

November 7, 2017Comments Off on One Year of Demonetization’s Failure in IndiaRead More

Saudi Arabia: Mirage of Reform in Wahhabism’s Absolute Monarchy

Saudi Arabia: Mirage of Reform in Wahhabism’s Absolute Monarchy

Crown Prince Mohamed bin-Salman is such a darling of the global mainstream media that many call him, affectionately, by his initials MBS. The new strongman of the Kingdom has…

November 3, 2017Comments Off on Saudi Arabia: Mirage of Reform in Wahhabism’s Absolute MonarchyRead More

Opinion View all

Climate Change: SOS for Humanity’s Survival

Climate Change: SOS for Humanity’s Survival

Unless one lives in the alternate reality of religious beliefs, it has become impossible to deny and ignore a simple fact: very soon, perhaps within…

August 8, 2017Comments Off on Climate Change: SOS for Humanity’s SurvivalRead More

The Madness of King Donald

New Era of Global Collective Psychosis

Democracy Is Dead

Analysis View all

COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse Chronicles

COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse Chronicles

This interview was conducted by Collapse Chronicles host Sam Mitchell. Sam Mitchell: Gilbert, is COVID-19 the…

March 20, 2020Comments Off on COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse ChroniclesRead More

COVID-19: Diagnostics, Hydroxychloroquine, Plasma, Short and Long-Term Solutions

COVID-19: Background Science to Understand the Pandemic

Life in the Time of COVID-19: Revenge of the Bat

Environment View all

COVID-19: Diagnostics, Hydroxychloroquine, Plasma, Short and Long-Term Solutions

COVID-19: Diagnostics, Hydroxychloroquine, Plasma, Short and Long-Term Solutions

The first infection by the agent of COVID-19, variously called 2019-nCoV or SARS-CoV-2, probably happened around…

March 19, 2020Comments Off on COVID-19: Diagnostics, Hydroxychloroquine, Plasma, Short and Long-Term SolutionsRead More

COVID-19: Background Science to Understand the Pandemic

Life in the Time of COVID-19: Revenge of the Bat

Global Warming, Overpopulation and Social Inequality: Three Legs of Climate Crisis Monster

Social trends View all

The Surrealism of the Information War

The Surrealism of the Information War

The flow of knowledge and information is commonly considered the main vector of humanity’s progress through…

March 16, 2019Comments Off on The Surrealism of the Information WarRead More

Imtiaz Akhtar Discusses His Book of Short Stories, ‘Kafka Sutra’

Big Brother George Soros’ Web Is Unraveling

Nuit Debout: Dawn of a Revolution?

History View all

COVID-19: Background Science to Understand the Pandemic

COVID-19: Background Science to Understand the Pandemic

Pathogenic RNA viruses began to prey in earnest on humans around the time of our industrial…

March 17, 2020Comments Off on COVID-19: Background Science to Understand the PandemicRead More

Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia Merger: Global Empire of Dystopia?

Neofascist Push for Europe’s Implosion Is Not in EU Members National Interest

Toussaint L’Ouverture, the Genius Who Embodied the Enlightenment