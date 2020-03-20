The sophistication of our technological tools, with causality levels proper of the current interplanetary biocapitalism, have shot out the formation of new multicausal contexts,…

It was dusk. Out of a cave, black clouds of bats were coming out: thick. The fading sun skipped on their velvety wings. It…

Pathogenic RNA viruses began to prey in earnest on humans around the time of our industrial revolution. As the human population exploded and then…

The first infection by the agent of COVID-19, variously called 2019-nCoV or SARS-CoV-2, probably happened around December 12, 2019, based on the interviews in…

This interview was conducted by Collapse Chronicles host Sam Mitchell. Sam Mitchell: Gilbert, is COVID-19 the trigger for the global collapse of global industrial…

U.S. News View all

The first infection by the agent of COVID-19, variously called 2019-nCoV or SARS-CoV-2, probably happened around December 12, 2019, based on the interviews…

Pathogenic RNA viruses began to prey in earnest on humans around the time of our industrial revolution. As the human population exploded and…

It was dusk. Out of a cave, black clouds of bats were coming out: thick. The fading sun skipped on their velvety wings.…

Politics View all

COVID19: Global Fascist Lockdown or Catalyst of a Radical Paradigm Shift? Gilbert Mercier Speaks on Collapse Chronicles This interview was conducted by Collapse Chronicles host Sam Mitchell. Sam Mitchell: Gilbert, is COVID-19 the trigger for the global collapse of global industrial civilization? Why or why…

Life in the Time of COVID-19: Revenge of the Bat It was dusk. Out of a cave, black clouds of bats were coming out: thick. The fading sun skipped on their velvety wings. It was beautiful. The bats…

The Surrealism of the Information War The flow of knowledge and information is commonly considered the main vector of humanity’s progress through history. One would think that in our era, which is rightly called…

India: Noise of War in the Time of Elections In India, elections are around the corner. This is when voters take stock of the things done in their names and elect a government. Modi’s performance in the…

Can Maduro Emulate Castro and Assad to Keep NATO’s Imperialist Hands Off Venezuela? Imperial logic I: External crises distract from internal ones Empires with internal problems tend to create external crises to distract the public opinion and unite their political and…

Neofascist Push for Europe’s Implosion Is Not in EU Members National Interest The European Union is under numerous existential threats. On one hand, there are the internal threats, with the rise to power of the so-called nationalist-populist eurosceptics — who…